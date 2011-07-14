FinMin briefs Tsipras on developments at European, international level

Finance minister Evangelos Venizelos discussed political and fiscal developments and European and international level during a meeting on Wednesday with Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA parliamentary alliance) parliamentary group leader Alexis Tsipras.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Tsipras called the current days as "extremely critical", adding that it is his institutional right and obligation to be fully informed by the relevant minister on the rapid developments and negotiations at European and international level.

Tsipras said that SYRIZA has for some time now been underscoring that the problem is not a Greek one but a European one and requires a solution at European level.

At this time, he said, full and complete information is a condition in order for an appropriate solution to be found, "and we can contribute to that, even through our harsh criticism and our proposals, so as to avert the worst for the Greek people".

Venizelos said they had a substantial and in-depth discussion on developments in Europe and internationally, adding that calm, discipline and implementation of the existing plan are necessary in order to deal with the problems.

The finance minister also said that the current climate is extremely vulnerable, and what was taking place in the big "arena" of Europe influences everyone's lives -- the people's, the politicians' and "our children's" lives.

"We have a plan, we have priorities, and we can go to a beneficial result from within the crisis," he added.



