Police arrest Ivory Coast national for forging documents

Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 32-year-old man from the Ivory Coast who had set up a workshop forging fake passports and other documents in his apartment in the Athens district of Kypseli.

The man was charged with repeated counts of forgery as a profession and insubordination. During a Wednesday raid on his apartment, authorities found and confiscated 108 passports of various countries, 12 French ID cards, a Belgian ID card, 13 Belgian driving licences, three French driving licences and one Spanish driving licence, 31 French permanent residence application cards, six decisions of the General Secretariat of the Attica Region, nine Greek residence permits and a host of other documents, official visa stamps, plastic cases for travel documents and hundreds of passport-style photographs.

The suspect has been led before an Athens public prosecutor.