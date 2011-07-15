Bank robber demands money to feed his children

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
An unknown individual wearing a helmet and holding a gun entered a Commercial Bank of Greece branch in the city of Rhodes on Rhodes island on Thursday and demanded from the teller to give him 2,700 euros. The man said he wanted the money to feed his children.
An unknown individual wearing a helmet and holding a gun entered a Commercial Bank of Greece branch in the city of Rhodes on Rhodes island on Thursday and demanded from the teller to give him 2,700 euros. The man said he wanted the money to feed his children.
Afterwards the perpetrator escaped on a motorbike. Police are conducting an investigation.
Afterwards the perpetrator escaped on a motorbike. Police are conducting an investigation.