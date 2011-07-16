74 fires break out in past 24h, all but one under control

A wildfire in Saktouria, Rethymno, on the island of Crete, that broke out on Thursday was still on progress on Friday, but there was no cause for concern, according to firefighters.

A total of 74 forest fires broke out throughout Greece in the last 24 hours, since dawn on Thursday, and all of them, with the exception of the Saktouria fire, have been contained.

A team of 26 firefighters with 12 fire engines, assisted by an 18-strong team on foot, were combating the Saktouria blaze.

Two fires that broke out at 4:00 a.m. Friday at Apraos on the island of Corfu and at 11:00 on Thursday night at Aghios Nikoloas in Volimes on the island of Zakynthos were contained on Friday morning, the firefighters added.

