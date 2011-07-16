ADEX closing report

The September contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at a discount of 0.39 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange, with turnover shrinking to a low 15.813 million euros on Friday. Volume on the Big Cap index toteled 4,184 contracts worth 10.763 million euros, with 30,114 short positions in the market. Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 17,871 contracts worth 5.05 million euros, with investment interest focusing on Piraeus Bank’s contracts (5,433), followed by Eurobank (1,453), OTE (886), PPC (492), National Bank (4,712), Alpha Bank (1,467), Cyprus Bank (862) and ATEbank (1,270).



Foreign Exchange rates - Saturday/Monday

Reference buying rates per euro released by the European Central Bank:

U.S. dollar 1.435

Pound sterling 0.890

Danish kroner 7.568

Swedish kroner 9.350

Japanese yen 113.65

Swiss franc 1.175

Norwegian kroner 7.984

Canadian dollar 1.375

Australian dollar 1.346







