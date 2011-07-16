Commission welcomes deal on Community-funded infrastructure projects

The European Commission on Friday expressed satisfaction over an agreement reached with the Greek government on a revision and acceleration of the National Benchmark Strategic Framework programme.

Speaking to reporters, a spokesman for Regional Policy Commissioner Johannes Hahn welcomed the agreement reached between the EU Commissioner and Development Minister Mihalis Chryssohoidis on Thursday, which envisages cutting national participation for co-funded projects to 15 pct from 21 pct.

The EU spokesman said the new agreement will be implemented over the next few weeks and months and stressed that during the meeting, the Greek side made a commitment to curb bureaucracy for SMEs seeking Community funding, while the European Commission also demanded that the Greek government cut the cost of high rates paid for major road projects, saying this is a precondition for accelerating road projects.



