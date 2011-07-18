Body of dead man in car identified

Police on Sunday reported that a dead body found in a traffic island on the Athens-Thessaloniki highway had been identified as that of a 58-year-old Greek man, following an investigation conducted by the Thessaloniki traffic department. The body was spotted by a passer-by at the 492nd kilometre of the highway on Saturday morning. It was inside a car that had somehow entered into an overgrown section of the traffic island. There are indications that the victim's vehicle swerved off course and overturned at that spot but the case is still shrouded in mystery, since the cause of the incident remains unknown.

Police are continuing an investigation.

