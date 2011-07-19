Drugs smuggled from Albania found in abandoned car

Police confiscated nearly 56 kilos of cannabis from Albania found in a private car that was abandoned by its 27-year-old driver, an Albanian national, following a car chase on Ioannina-Kakavia motorway in the northwest, close to the Greek-Albanian frontier, authorities said on Monday.

The driver of the car failed to stop for a routine police check and sped off leading to a car chase. A search is underway for the arrest of the 27-year-old.

