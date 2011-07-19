ADEX closing report

The September contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at a discount of 0.82 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Monday, with turnover shrinking to 19.705 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 6,052 contracts worth 15.426 million euros, with 29,913 short positions in the market. Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 12,973 contracts worth 4.279 million euros, with investment interest focusing on National Bank’s contracts (4,748), followed by Eurobank (2,486), Piraeus Bank (551), Alpha Bank (1,624), Cyprus Bank (1,080), ATEbank (785), MIG (200), PPC (273) and Hellenic Postbank (159).



Foreign Exchange rates – Tuesday

Reference buying rates per euro released by the European Central Bank:

U.S. dollar 1.425

Pound sterling 0.886

Danish kroner 7.568

Swedish kroner 9.392

Japanese yen 112.77

Swiss franc 1.165

Norwegian kroner 7.985

Canadian dollar 1.367

Australian dollar 1.343







