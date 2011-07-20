Drug dealers arrested in Athens

Thessaloniki police dismantled a drug trafficking ring during an operation in the Halkidona district of Athens on Tuesday.

Police arrested four Albanian nationals aged from 28-44, who were in possession of 10.5 kilos of hashish.

The suspects transported the drugs with a taxi, which one of the dealers had legally rented and was driving.

A second car accompanying the taxi was also seized.

The four men will be sent before Athens prosecutor.