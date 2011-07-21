Financial News: Development minister in Berlin

Development, competitiveness and shipping minister Michalis Chryssohoidis will be in Berlin on Thursday for a series of contacts aimed at attracting German investments to Greece that will include talks with German finance minister Wolfgang Schauble.

The agenda of talks includes Greece's denationalisations programme, as well as the "Alliance for Development in Europe" initiative being promoted by Chryssohoidis.

The Greek minister, who will be accompanied by officials of the Invest in Greece service, will also address an event organised by the Federation of German Industries (BDI) on investment opportunities in Greece.

Chryssohoidis will meet with German deputy economy minister Bernhard Heitzer, to establish a steady and organised channel between the two ministries for attracting investment initiatives and activities to Greece by German companies.

He is also scheduled to meet with European Investment Bank (EIB) vice president Matthias Kollatz-Ahnen, to discuss the prospect of EIB participation in the financing of development actions in Greece.

The talks with Schauble will focus on the procedures for the adoption of policies, by the European institutions, for boosting the growth and recovery of the Greek economy.