Papoulias receives road safety expert

Republic President Karolos Papoulias on Wednesday received Athens Polytechnic professor Giorgos Kanellaidis, an expert on traffic management and road safety.

Prof. Kanellaidis handed Papoulias the strategic plan for improving road safety in Greece (2011-2020), and thanked him for his interest in the issue.

According to Kanellaidis, the number of fatalities and permanent injuries (paralysis) as a result of road accidents is still large, and underlined that roughly 3,000 people are crippled annually.