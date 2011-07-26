Greek stocks end lower on profit taking

Greek stocks ended lower in the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday as investors took profits after a two-day rally in the market which pushed the composite index up 8.6 pct. The index fell 1.33 pct to end at 1,269.04 points, with turnover remaining an improved 106.024 million euros. Traders said a decision by Moody’s to downgrade the country’s credit rating by three notches was widely expected and did not affect sentiment in the market.

The Big Cap index dropped 1.86 pct, the Mid Cap index ended 0.24 pct higher and the Small Cap index rose 1.79 pct. OTE (1.71 pct), Hellenic Postbank (1.45 pct) and OPAP (1.10 pct) were top gainers among blue chip stocks, while Alpha Bank (6.11 pct), National Bank (4.48 pct), Cyprus Bank (4.15 pct) and MIG (3.57 pct) were top losers.

Banks (3.84 pct) and Financial Services (3.68 pct) suffered the heaviest percentage losses of the day, while Chemicals (2.92 pct), Health (1.87 pct) and Telecoms (1.71 pct) scored gains. Broadly, advancers led decliners by 89 to 64 with another 48 issues unchanged.

FHL Mermeren (19.83 pct), Attica Publications (19.51 pct) and Reds (18.68 pct) were top gainers, while MIG Real Estate (8.92 pct), Teletypos (8.79 pct) and Kekrops (8.21 pct) were top losers.



Sector indices ended as follows:

Insurance: -2.04%

Industrials: +0.69%

Commercial: -0.32%

Construction: -0.82%

Media: Unchanged

Oil & Gas: -0.59%

Personal & Household: +1.58%

Raw Materials: +0.80%

Travel & Leisure: +0.88%

Technology: +0.07%

Telecoms: +1.71%

Banks: -3.84%

Food & Beverages: -0.82%

Health: +1.87%

Utilities: -0.11%

Chemicals: +2.92%

Financial Services: -3.68%



The stocks with the highest turnover were National Bank, Coca Cola 3E, Alpha Bank and EFG Eurobank Ergasias.



Selected shares from the FTSE/ASE-20 index closed in euros as follows:

Alpha Bank: 3.38

Public Power Corp (PPC): 9.38

HBC Coca Cola: 18.50

Hellenic Petroleum: 6.59

National Bank of Greece: 5.12

EFG Eurobank Ergasias: 3.06

OPAP: 11.94

OTE: 5.95

Bank of Piraeus: 1.00

Titan: 15.06

