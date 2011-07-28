Greek gov't appoints advisers for PSI program

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

The Greek government on Wednesday announced it has appointed BNP-Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC as co-underwriters in the implementation of PSI (private sector involvement in a voluntary bond swap scheme), an agreement to re-invest in Greek state bonds and a bond buyback program agreed in a recent EU Summit. A finance ministry statement also said that Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP law firm was appointed as legal advisor and Lazard Freres as financial advisor of the Greek state.