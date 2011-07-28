Tsipras says government 'must go'

Radical Left Coalition (Syriza) parliamentary group president Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday called on the government to step down.

"It is what the entire society demands. The government must go," Tsipras told supporters in the city of Kalamata, in the Peloponnese.

Referring to last week's decisions taken by a Eurozone summit on Greece's debt, Tsipras said they were "a breath for the country's borrowers, the international profiteers, the government and the overdebted private banks and not for the people."

As regards the Left's alternate plan, the Syriza leader said that it proposed an "aggressive restructuring of the debt and an agressive tackling of the debt crisis in Greece and Europe, growth for the people and not the capital, taxing the rich and redistribution, supporting the weaker incomes, a growth plan based on stable and permanent employment and on investments."