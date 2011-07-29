Eight arrested, 160 kilos seized in Interpol-DEA operation

Eight foreign nationals were arrested and more than 160 kilos of cocaine were seized in a container in the port of Thessaloniki on Thursday by a mixed team of Interpol, US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Serbian police officials, assisted by Greek authorities.

The combined forces blocked the illegal shipment, which had set off from Bolivia with Serbia as the final destination. According to the accompanying documents the container was supposedly loaded with machinery for soy processing.

Five of the detainees are Serbian nationals and the other three FYROM nationals.