Makeshift tents removed from Athens’ Syntagma Square; 8 arrests

City of Athens municipal employees assisted by police in the early morning hours of Saturday dismantled the makeshift campsite set up in Syntagma Square over two months ago by the so-called movement of the “indignants”. The cleanup operation was launched at 4:00 a.m. and was completed four hours later at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Police arrested 8 people -- 4 Greeks, 2 French, a German and a Romanian -- accused of violating environmental protection laws.



A day earlier, Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis had stated that the remaining “campers” have no relation with the movement of the “indignants”.

An urgent preliminary investigation on the situation in Syntagma Square had also been ordered by First Instance Court prosecutor Eleni Raikou.