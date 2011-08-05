Man arrested, woman photographer wanted in child pornography case

A 37-year-old Greek man was arrested and his female accomplice, a foreign professional photographer, was wanted on child pornography charges, police said on Thursday.

Police said the man and woman had photographed a 16-year-old girl in semi-nude positions and uploaded the photographs on various internet sites.

The two face charges of child pornography via the internet.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning at his home in Aghios Stefanos, Attica prefecture, by officers from the police economic and electronic crimes units.

The teen girl's father had filed a complained with the electronic crimes squad that the owners of a website had approached his underage daughter and convinced her to allow them to photograph and videotape her in semi-nude positions.

The father said that the 37-year-old man had contacted his daughter in the winter of 2010 via a social networking site, and that together with the wanted photographer had taken her to a seaside hotel where the photographs and videos were shot.