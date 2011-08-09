Greek stocks drop 6 per cent Monday

Greek stocks suffered another heavy blow in the Athens Stock Exchange on Monday, hit by global concerns over developments in a debt crisis hitting the Eurozone and worries over a double dip recession in the US economy. The composite index of the market dropped 6.00 pct to end at 998.24 points. Turnover fell to 84.21 million euros.

The Big Cap index dropped 5.84 pct, the Mid Cap index ended 4.75 pct lower and the Small Cap index fell 4.52 pct. Folli Follie was the only blue chip to end higher (2.17 pct). OTE (-10.845%), OPAP (-8.89%), PPC (-8.09%) and Coca Cola 3E (-8.09%) suffered the heaviest percentage losses of the day.

Broadly, decliners led advancers by 137 to 24 with another 27 issues unchanged.



Sector indices ended as follows:

Insurance: -2.22%

Industrials: -3.99%

Commercial: +1.78%

Construction: -3.30%

Media: Unchanged

Oil & Gas: -5.78%

Personal & Household: -5.78%

Raw Materials: -6.20%

Travel & Leisure: -8.75%

Technology: -3.97%

Telecoms: -10.85%

Banks: -4.31%

Food & Beverages: -7.71%

Health: -6.36%

Utilities: -7.30%

Chemicals: -2.93%

Financial Services: -5.51%



The stocks with the highest turnover were National Bank, OPAP, EFG Eurobank Ergasias and OTE.



Selected shares from the FTSE/ASE-20 index closed in euros as follows:

Alpha Bank: 2.62

Public Power Corp (PPC): 6.25

HBC Coca Cola: 15.30

Hellenic Petroleum: 5.74

National Bank of Greece: 4.06

EFG Eurobank Ergasias: 2.30

OPAP: 9.22

OTE: 4.19

Bank of Piraeus: 0.70

Titan: 13.55

