PM Papandreou confers with Commission chief, Eurogroup president

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou had telephone discussions on Monday with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Eurogroup president Jean-Claude Juncker that focussed on the current debt crisis in Europe and economic developments in the USA.
In his discussion with Juncker, Papandreou insisted on the need of issuing a Eurobond.
Papandreou had a similar telephone discussion on Sunday afternoon with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy.
