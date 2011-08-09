PM Papandreou confers with Commission chief, Eurogroup president

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou had telephone discussions on Monday with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Eurogroup president Jean-Claude Juncker that focussed on the current debt crisis in Europe and economic developments in the USA.

In his discussion with Juncker, Papandreou insisted on the need of issuing a Eurobond.

Papandreou had a similar telephone discussion on Sunday afternoon with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy.