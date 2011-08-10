Industrial production down 13.1pct in June

Greece's industrial production index fell by 13.1 percent in June, against the corresponding month last year, according to figures released on Tuesday by the independent Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

ELSTAT, in a report, said that the Production Index in Industry (IPI) in June 2011 compared with June 2010 recorded a decline of 13.1%. In June 2010, the annual rate of change of the IPI was -4.1%.

In the 6-month period from January 2011 to June 2011, the average rate of change of the IPI was -8.8%. In June 2010, the corresponding average rate of change of the IPI was -5.5%.



1. Annual rates of change of June 2011 compared

with June 2010:

The IPI in June 2011, compared with June 2010, decreased

by 13.1% due to the annual changes of the subindices

of the industrial sections:

a. Mining and quarrying production decreased by 22.3%.

b. Manufacturing production decreased by 12.2%.

c. Electricity production decreased by 15.7%.

d. Water supply production decreased by 4.6%.



2. Average rates of change of the period January - June 2011 compared with January - June 2010:

The IPI in the 6-month period January - June 2011, compared with the period January - June 2010, decreased by

8.8% due to the 6-month average rates of change of the sub-indices of the industrial sections:

a. Mining and quarrying production decreased by 3.3%.

b. Manufacturing production decreased by 9.5%.

c. Electricity production decreased by 9.0%.

d. Water supply production decreased by 4.6%.