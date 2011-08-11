Decline in museum visitors, revenues, rise for archaeological sites in April

The number of visitors to museums throughout Greece dropped by 8.6 percent in April this year, while revenues declined by 3.1 percent, compared with the same month in 2010, the independent Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday. Conversely, visitors to archeological sites around the country rose by 13.8 percent and revenues increased by 12.6 percent during the same period.

ELSTAT also said that in the first four moths of the year, the number of visitors to museums fell 19.4 percent and revenues were down 18.7 percent against the same period in 2010, while visitors to archaeological sites rose by 8.4 percent and revenues were up 8.6 percent.