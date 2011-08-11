Ministry appoints six assistants to Greek Ombudsman

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Administration Reform and e-Government Minister Dimitris Reppas on Wednesday approved the appointment of six assistants to Greek Ombudsman Calliope Spanou, each in charge of a specific area of responsibility.
Administration Reform and e-Government Minister Dimitris Reppas on Wednesday approved the appointment of six assistants to Greek Ombudsman Calliope Spanou, each in charge of a specific area of responsibility. These include a 'Human Rights' section dealing with migration, prison and crime issues, a 'Social Protection' section handling matters of social demography, economic labour and social policy, a 'Quality of Life' section dealing with town planning issues, a 'State-Citizen Relations' section, a 'Children's Rights' section and a 'Gender Equality' section.
The term of the six assistants will be equal with that of the ombudsman, ending on February 20, 2012.
The term of the six assistants will be equal with that of the ombudsman, ending on February 20, 2012.