Ministry appoints six assistants to Greek Ombudsman

Administration Reform and e-Government Minister Dimitris Reppas on Wednesday approved the appointment of six assistants to Greek Ombudsman Calliope Spanou, each in charge of a specific area of responsibility. These include a 'Human Rights' section dealing with migration, prison and crime issues, a 'Social Protection' section handling matters of social demography, economic labour and social policy, a 'Quality of Life' section dealing with town planning issues, a 'State-Citizen Relations' section, a 'Children's Rights' section and a 'Gender Equality' section.

The term of the six assistants will be equal with that of the ombudsman, ending on February 20, 2012.