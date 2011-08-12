Woman arrested for possessing 15 kilos of hashish

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Α 34-year-old Albanian woman was arrested on Thursday in Thessaloniki charged with drug dealing. The detainee possessed more than 15 kilos of hashish and is believed to be member of an international drug trafficking ring. In a bag that she carried, police found 15 kilos and 692 grams of hashish as well as two cell phones which she used for illegal transactions and fifty euros in cash deriving from drug dealing.