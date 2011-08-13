Cocaine arrest in port of Patras

Greek police believe they are on the trail of an international cocaine trafficking ring following the arrest on Friday of two foreign nationals in the port of Patras found with 1.5 kilos of the drug in their possession.

Attica economic crimes squad officers, in cooperation with the local division for western Greece, set up a blockade at the port and conducted a search of the two men's car as soon as it disembarked from a ferry at the port.



Police found a secret compartment in which the cocaine was hidden, while they also uncovered two more secret compartments, which were empty.



Police believe the cocaine was destined for Athens.



The detainees will be taken before a prosecutor, while the investigation was continuing for other possible accomplices.

