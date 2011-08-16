Papandreou talks on phone with French Prime Minister

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Prime Minister George Papandreou on Monday had a telephone contact with French Prime Minister Francois Fillon. The two leaders focused on the acceleration of the implementation of the 21 July EU Summit's decisions and the need of a eurobond.
Moreover, the two premiers discussed the developments in the eurozone and the prospect of a 'development' bond.
