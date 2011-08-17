Bourse edges up in slow trading

The composite index of the Athens Stock Exchange edged above the 1,000-point level on Tuesday mostly on the back of three heavily trades shares: Coca Cola 3E, PPC and OTE. The positive session came in contrast to the bullish trend in other European markets, finally ending at 1,012.52 - an increase of 2.16 percent.

Turnover was a low 47.768 million euros.

The Big Cap index rose 1.72 pct, the Mid Cap index ended 0.38 pct higher and the Small Cap index lost 0.51 pct.



The sectors of Food & Beverages (6.84 pct), Utilities (4.64 pct) and Trade (3.86 pct) scored the strongest gains, while Utilities (-7.14 pct) and Financial Services (-2.42 pct) suffered the heaviest percentage losses of the day. Broadly, decliners trailed advancers by 57 to 68 with another 49 issues unchanged.



Sector indices ended as follows:

Insurance: Unchanged

Industrials: +1.95%

Commercial: +3.86%

Construction: +0.58%

Media: -7.14%

Oil & Gas: +0.59%

Personal & Household: +1.06%

Raw Materials: -0.14%

Travel & Leisure: +0.44%

Technology: -1.83%

Telecoms: +3.80%

Banks: +0.40%

Food & Beverages: +6.84%

Health: -1.43%

Utilities: +4.64%

Chemicals: -1.07%

Financial Services: -2.42%



The stocks with the highest turnover were National Bank, DEH and OPAP.



Selected shares from the FTSE/ASE-20 index closed in euros as follows:

Alpha Bank: 2.66

Public Power Corp (PPC): 6.20

HBC Coca Cola: 16.09

Hellenic Petroleum: 5.70

National Bank of Greece: 4.02

EFG Eurobank Ergasias: 2.26

OPAP: 9.75

OTE: 4.64

Bank of Piraeus: 0.69

Titan: 13.31

