General News: Police officer slightly wounded in pursuit of migrant smuggler

A police officer pursuing a suspected migrant smuggler near the Evros River, NE Greece, sustained a light stab wound on Thursday, as one of two suspects lunged at him with a knife during the pursuit.

Both alleged migrant smugglers, a pair of Iraqi nationals, 20 and 19, were subsequently arrested in the incident, along with a Pakistani man ferried over the Evros River by the two suspects.

The incident occurred at the Kornofolia site on the river, near the town of Soufli, after a police patrol spotted a boat loaded with illegal migrants arriving on the Greek side of the border from the opposite Turkish side.