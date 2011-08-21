ND party Parliamentary representative on elections

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Main opposition New Democracy party Parliamentary representative Constantine Markopoulos stated that the party is ready for elections. Speaking in an interview to be published in the Sunday newspaper Typos tis Kyriakis, he claimed that the elections will be elections on the abandoning of the boat by Prime Minister George Papandreou with the seal of government Vice President and Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos on the collapse of the economy.
Main opposition New Democracy party Parliamentary representative Constantine Markopoulos stated that the party is ready for elections. Speaking in an interview to be published in the Sunday newspaper Typos tis Kyriakis, he claimed that the elections will be elections on the abandoning of the boat by Prime Minister George Papandreou with the seal of government Vice President and Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos on the collapse of the economy.