General News: Man charged with attempting to lure boys via a social network site

A 55 year-old man from Thessaloniki was charged on Monday with sexually harassing pre-teen boys via a social network.
The harassment was reported to police by the father of one of the boys reportedly contacted.
Electronic crime squad officers identified a suspect's digital traces. According to authorities the alleged perpetrator had attempted to lure at least 12 boys via the website.