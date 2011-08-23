LA.O.S leader tables question on economy, deal with Finland

Popular Orthodox Rally (LA.O.S) leader George Karatzaferis on Monday reiterated his negative forecasts for the Greek economy, detailed in a tabled question in Parliament directed at Prime Minister George Papandreou.

Karatzaferis said that despite the government's denial, a new package of austerity measures is not out of the question.

Moreover, Karatzaferis stressed that the "European solution for Greece, agreed to last July ... remains vague". Finally, he asks whether an agreement with Finland will be extended and to Eurozone member-state lenders.





