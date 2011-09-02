Ukrainian embassy-sponsored art exhibition next week

The Ukrainian embassy in Greece and the City of Athens' cultural centre are sponsoring an exhibition entitled “Golden Treasury of Ukraine” and “Orthodox Shrines”, featuring holograms of religious art collections, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the independence of Ukraine.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on Tuesday at the municipality's cultural centre, on Acadimias Avenue in central Athens.

The exhibition will be open to the public until Sept. 15 (except on Monday) and after 2 p.m. on Sundays.



