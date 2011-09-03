ADEX closing report

The September contract on the FTSE 20 index was trading at a discount of 0.15 pct in the Athens Derivatives Exchange on Friday, with turnover remaining a low 30.206 million euros. Volume on the Big Cap index totaled 13,117 contracts worth 24.426 million euros, with 24,937 short positions in the market. Volume in futures contracts on equities totaled 27,454 contracts worth 5.780 million euros, with investment interest focusing on National Bank’s contracts (9,789), followed by Eurobank (3,129), MIG (459), Piraeus Bank (2,130), Alpha Bank (5,870), Intracom (2,214), Hellenic Postbank (946), Mytilineos (338) and Cyprus Bank (351).



Foreign Exchange rates - Saturday/Monday

Reference buying rates per euro released by the European Central Bank:

U.S. dollar 1.446

Pound sterling 0.892

Danish kroner 7.561

Swedish kroner 9.260

Japanese yen 111.20

Swiss franc 1.129

Norwegian kroner 7.791

Canadian dollar 1.415

Australian dollar 1.352

