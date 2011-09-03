KKE: Escalation of anti-popular attack

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) accused the government that it was not negotiating with the European Commission (EC), European Central Bank (ECB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) troika the issue of implementation or not of the heavy measures "they have jointly decided and those they are sure to bring", and charged that "the two sides are taking advantage of the specter of default and, with the target of competitiveness, are escalating the harsh anti-popular attack".

In a statement, the KKE said that the government and the EU were leading the people to uncontrolled default and to permanent poverty, so that it will pay the consequences of the crisis and in order to secure the long-term interests of the business groups. It added that a popular alliance and fight for disengagement from the EU, with popular rule, was necessary more than ever in order to save the people from the capitalist crisis.

