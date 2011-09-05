Fishing fest in Thessaloniki

More than 50 children aged 5-15 and 200 adult amateur and professional fishermen gathered on the coast of Thessaloniki on Sunday for the first Fishing Meeting organised by the municipal youth, sports and volunteers department.

Thessaloniki's Nea Paralia filled with youngsters and fishermen of all ages equipped with fishing rods, bait and accessories for a fun day in the sun, with members of four local fishing clubs and volunteers on hand to help.

The slogan of the event, sponsored by the Thessaloniki municipality, was "Let's Go Fishing".

