Emir of Quatar arrives in Greece for Ionian holiday

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, arrived in Greece at dawn on Monday for an Ionian holiday.

The Emir, accompanied by Qatari prime minister and foreign minister Hamad bin Jasim bin Jabir Al Thani and their entourages arrived by royal plane at the Ioannis Capodistrias Airport on the island of Corfu, from where the boarded a luxury yacht and set sail for the Ionian.

According to information, the Emir, who is a frequent holiday visitor to the Greek seas, in recent years has been 'flirting' with two islets in the Ionian, one of which is Skorpios, formerly owned by the late Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis which has passed to his granddaughter Athena Roussel, and another nearby islet some 3 miles to the south.



