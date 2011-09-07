FM Lambrinidis visits Zagreb

Bilateral relations, economic cooperation, the European course of the countries of Southeastern Europe and international issues were the focus of the meeting held in Zagreb between Greek Foreign Minister Stavros Lambrinidis and his Croatian counterpart Gordan Jandrokovic.

It was ascertained during the meeting that the two countries' relations are excellent and there are no open issues, while it was assessed that at economic level there is ground for widening cooperation.

The largest part of the discussion between the two ministers focused on Croatia's European integration and the course towards Europe of all the countries of the Western Balkans.

Lambrinidis expressed satisfaction over Croatia's accession to the European Union, stressing that "it was an achievement of the Croatian people who in a climate of Euroscepticism and economic recession succeeded in fulfilling all the terms and the country becoming a member of the EU."

Also discussed during the two ministers' meeting was the situation in north Africa and the Middle East and it was agreed that there should be coordinated efforts for handling humanitarian problems in Libya.

On the question of Turkey's European prospects, the Greek Foreign minister said "we support Turkey in its course towards Europe but it must fulfill its obligations."

The Greek Foreign minister was received by the President of the Republic of Croatia Ivo Josipovic. Earlier, he met with Parliament's vice-president and Chairman of the European Integration Committee Neven Mimica.

On Wednesday, the minister will be going to Belgrade and on Thursday he will be visiting Pristina.

In Belgrade, Lambrinidis will meet with Serbian foreign minister Vuk Jeremic with whom he will hold private talks on regional issues and Serbia's European prospect, and will also be received by president Boris Tadic.

He will further have meetings with Serbian national assembly (parliament) president Slavica Dukic Dejanovic and government vice-president for European integration issues Bozidar Djelic.

While in Belgrade, the Greek foreign minister will also call on Patriarch Irineos of Serbia.

On Thursday, Lambrinidis will meet in Pristina with the Kosovo administration's prime minister Hashim Thaci.

