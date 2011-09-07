Opposition parties react to FinMin's statements

The announcements made by Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos on decisions taken during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening, drew reaction from opposition parties. The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) spoke in an announcement of "the government's audacity to announce the speedy implementation of the savage measures of the medium-term programme that smash the present and the future of the working people and of youth and to pretend to be sinning for their benefit."



Coalition of the Left (SYN) spokesman Panos Skourletis said that "the Papandreou-Venizelos government decided in a cabinet meeting to sell out the country and to level society."

