Stocks skyrocket 7.98 pct on Wednesday

Stocks recovered spectacularly at the Athens Stock Exchange on Wednesday, with market sentiment encouraged by a government decision on Tuesday to speed up its privatisations and structural reforms plans, while a strong rise in other European markets was another boosting factor.

The composite index of the market surpassed the 900-mark to end at 929.45 points, with an increase of 7.98 pct. Bank shares rebounded spectacularly after suffering heavy losses in the previous sessions. National Bank jumped 22.66 pct, Alpha Bank rose 20.73 pct, Hellenic Postbank ended 18.27 pct higher, Piraeus Bank rose 14.81 pct, Eurobank ended 14.66 pct up and Marfin Popular Bank rose 13.33 pct.

Turnover was an improved 62.646 million euros. The Big Cap index soared 10.04 pct, the Mid Cap index rose 5.98 pct and the Small Cap index ended 5.56 pct up.

All sector indices moved higher, with Banks (17.31 pct), Raw Materials (10.98 pct) and Financial Services (8.27 pct) scoring the biggest percentage gains of the day.

Broadly, advancers led decliners by 135 to 25 with another 44 issues unchanged.

Xylemporia (8.89 pct), Akritas (8.62 pct), Lanacam (8.06 pct) and Hellenic Textiles (7.69 pct) were top losers.



Sector indices ended as follows:

Insurance: +2.50

Industrials: +3.97%

Commercial: +0.95%

Construction: +3.66%

Oil & Gas: +6.34%

Personal & Household: +6.20%

Raw Materials: +10.98%

Travel & Leisure: +5.52%

Technology: +5.49%

Telecoms: +5.65%

Banks: +17.31%

Food & Beverages: +5.11%

Health: +7.30%

Utilities: +6.44%

Chemicals: +6.22%

Financial Services: +8.27%



The stocks with the highest turnover were National Bank, Alpha Bank, OPAP and Bank of Cyprus.



Selected shares from the FTSE/ASE-20 index closed in euros as follows:

Alpha Bank: 1.98

Public Power Corp (PPC): 5.95

HBC Coca Cola: 14.90

Hellenic Petroleum: 6.00

National Bank of Greece: 3.41

EFG Eurobank Ergasias: 1.33

OPAP: 8.90

OTE: 4.30

Bank of Piraeus: 0.62

Titan: 13.20