Event on Greek economy held in Brussels

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), a political grouping in the European Parliament, held a one-day conference here on Wednesday entitled "Reset Greece: Rebuilding the Economy After the Crisis".

Participating in the event were Greek Development Minister Mihalis Chryssohoidis, Democratic Alliance party president Dora Bakoyannis and the leader of the Liberal and Democrat group in the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt.

"We are struggling to radically transform Greece's growth model, to create an extroversive, competitive, productive economy and the first results are already appearing," Chryssohoidis said.

Bakoyannis presented her party's proposals to handle the crisis saying: "We are here to fight for growth so that Greece can exit from the vicious circle of recession."



