Basketball: Greece beats Slovenia 69-60 in Eurobasket

Greece beat Slovenia 69-60 in a Lithuania Eurobasket 2011 second phase Group 6 game played on Thursday night, making a considerable step in its effort to qualify for the "8" in the competition. The 10-minute intervals had the following results: 13-18, 25-37, 46-44, 60-69.
