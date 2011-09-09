Former minister George Alexandros Manghakis laid to rest

Former minister and professor George Alexandros Manghakis, who died aged 89, was buried Thursday at the Athens First Cemetery with honours bestowed on a minister in active service, in the presence of government ministers, colleagues from the anti-dictatorship struggle, friends and senior jurists.

Public Administration and Electronic Governance Minister Dimitris Reppas, bidding him farewell on the part of the government, said "he tought character, collectiveness and he did not hesitate to assume responsibilities, without power changing him."

He added that Manghakis left as a legacy the moral responsibility that he emitted with his public speech, while praising in particular his struggle against the dictatorship, reminding of his historic lectures at the auditoriums of the Law Faculty both in 1969 when he was notifed of dismissal and after 1974 when he was restored.

