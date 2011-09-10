Business Briefs

-- The government's "point man" in the all-important and increasingly urgent privatisation sector on Friday outlined developments in his portfolio and presented the prospects on the course of privatisations.



-- Greece’s turnover index in the car and motorcycle maintenance and repair market fell 31.2 pct in the second quarter of 2011, after a decline of 35.7 pct recorded in the same period last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority announced on Friday.



-- Industrial production fell 2.8 pct in July, with manufacturing production falling by 2.3 pct, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Friday.



-- Proton Bank on Friday announced losses totaling 29.96 million euros in the first half of 2011, after net profits of 1.01 million euros in the same period last year.