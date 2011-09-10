New improvement in balance of payments

Greece's trade balance deficit improved further in the first seven months of the year, after a new increase in July in the value of exported products and services and further decline in the value of imports (due to a reduction in domestic demand), the independent Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Friday.

ELSTAT, in a report, said that the total value of imports-dispatches in July 2011 amounted to 2984.2 million euros against 3887.2 million euros in July 2010.

The total value of exports-dispatches, excluding oil products, for the 12-month time period of August 2010 - July 2011 increased by 15.0% compared to the corresponding 12-month time period of August 2009 - July 2010.

The total value of imports-arrivals, excluding oil products, for the 12-month time period of August 2010 - July 2011 decreased by 14.0% compared to the corresponding 12-month time period of August 2009 - July 2010.

The total value of exports-dispatches in July 2011 amounted to 1916.4 million euros against 1315.2 million euros in July 2010, recording an increase of 45.7%.

The total value of exports-dispatches, excluding oil products, in July 2011 amounted to 1415.6 million euros against 1236.0 million euros in July 2010, recording an increase of 14.5%.

According to flash estimates, the total value of imports-arrivals, excluding oil products, in July 2011 amounted to 2553.1 million euros against 2909.2 million euros in July 2010, recording a drop of 12.2%.



