Greek FinMin says bankruptcy rumors "an organized speculation" against euro

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos on Friday said rumours and comments circulating on the Internet over an alleged bankruptcy of Greece during the weekend were a bad-taste game and an organized speculation against the euro currency and the Eurozone.

In a statement issued from Thessaloniki, the Greek minister said “it is not the first time that this organized wave of rumors is appearing,” and added that the country’s main choice and priority was to fully implement decisions taken in a July 21 EU Summit “and of course implementing all obligations arising from its agreements with its partners. This is the clear position of the Greek government which does not take into consideration any element of political cost”.