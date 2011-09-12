Commissioner Rehn on Greek government's commitment to achieve fiscal targets

EU Commissioner Olli Rehn expressed on Sunday satisfaction over the Greek government's commitment to fulfil entirely the agreed fiscal targets for this year and the coming years as well as to take the necessary stabilisation measures for achieving these targets.

The commissioner stressed that the measures announced by the government earlier on Sunday, including the duty on real estate, are moving in the direction for achieving these targets.

According to Rehn, Greece must achieve the agreed fiscal targets and implement the agreed structural reforms so that the preconditions for funding by the partners will be fulfilled. This is of decisive importance for securing the viability of public finances, the improvement of prospects for the Greek citizens regarding growth, jobs and prosperity, he added.

The commissioner also said that a delegation of the Commission will be returning to Athens in the coming days for the provision of technical assistance to the Greek authorities. "When Greece will have fulfilled the preconditions, I expect from the troika to have completed its evaluation by the end of September," he said.

