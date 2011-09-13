Tsipras: Gov't has lost all credibility

The Greek government has lost all its credibility, and the prime minister is unable to convince even himself that in a week from today he will not be forced to announce new, harsher, measures, Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA parliamentary alliance) parliamentary group leader Alexis Tsipras said on Monday, commenting on prime minister George Papandreou's address and press conference over the weekend at the 76th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

"It is unconceivable for some sides to believe that an economy with a 7.5 percent recession and real unemployment nearing 30 percent can withstand more anti-popular measures," Tsipras said, adding that "the answer must be given by the Greek people, and that hour is approaching".

"This government must step down and the road of hope and prospect needs to open. This vicious circle of austerity and new measures must stop," Tsipras added.



