PPC employees react against collection of extraordinary real estate surtax via electricity bills

As the finance ministry is preparing to finalise by Tuesday the method with which the extraordinary surtax on building properties via electricity bills announced over the weekend will be implemented, the Public Power Corporation employees' federation (GENOP) said Monday that it will not allow the PPC to be used as a "tax collection mechanism" and accused the government of "pitting the PPC against the Greek people".

"GENOP will in no instance allow the PPC to be used as a tax collection mechanism," federation president Nikos Fotopoulos told ANA-MPA.

He also clarified that the government must give assurance that the electricity of those who do not pay the special surtax will not be cut off, "otherwise, we will obstruct the issue of those bills and will not proceed with electricity cuts for the consumers that do not pay the surtax".

"They are pitting the PPC against the Greek people," Fotopoulos charged.

GENOP also released a statement on Monday saying that the state currently owes the PPC 135 million euros.

It released a list of ministries and public sector organisations that owe a total 135 million euros to the PPC, with the biggest debtor being the finance ministry with 46.63 million euros in money owed.

"Those who decided that the PPC should play the role of sheriff in order to loot the Greek people due to the policies they have been following for the past year and a half have themselves resoundingly failed to first pay their own debts to the PPC," GENOP said.

The federation further said that the cuts in electricity supply to tens of thousands of poor households since the beginning of the year have "exceeded all precedents".

Meanwhile speaking on private radio in the morning, minister of state and government spokesman Elias Mossialos clarified that the surtax will affect only the property owners and not the tenants.

On GENOP's reaction to the planned collection of the surtax via the PPC bills, Mossialos said that Greece is waging a "patriotic struggle" at this time and instead of 'I won't pay' movements emerging, movements against graft and non-issue of receipts be making their appearance.

