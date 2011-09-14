Registered unemployment down 0.90 pct in August

The number of registered unemployed totaled 693,329 in August, of which 282,935 were men (40.81 pct of total) and the remaining 410,394 were women (59.19 pct), the Workforce Employment Organization (OAED) announced on Tuesday. The Organization, in a monthly report, said that this number of 0.90 pct lower compared with July.

OAED said also said that lay-offs fell 8.51 pct in August, while new hirings eased 4.21 pct.

The percentage of unemployment in the 30-54 age group was 62.63 pct, in the below 30 age group 28.23 pct and in the above 55 age group it was 9.14 pct.

Greek citizens accounted for 93.42 pct of registered unemployed in August, third country citizens accounted for 5.35 pct and EU citizens 1.20 pct.

The number of unemployed people receiving unemployment benefits totaled 212,297 in August, up 3.29 pct form July. New hirings totaled 50,443 in the month, down 38.31 pct from July and 4.21 pct from August 2010, while lay-offs totaled 17,276, down 27.98 pct from July and off 5.21 pct from August last year.

