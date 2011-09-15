Weather Forecast: Fair today

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Fair weather and northerly winds are forecast in most parts of the country on Thursday, with wind velocity reaching 3-6 beaufort. Temperatures will range between 16C and 36C. Fair in Athens, with northerly 3-5 beaufort winds and temperatures ranging from 20C to 36C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures ranging from 18C to 34C.
